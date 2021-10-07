Ariel Investments LLC Has $10.39 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,793 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

