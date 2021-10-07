Ariel Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 589,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 765.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 47,439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,208,000 after purchasing an additional 85,438 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. CLSA lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.