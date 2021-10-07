Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,960,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 983,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 846,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.