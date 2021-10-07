Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 438 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 438 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $15,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $262.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alico by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

