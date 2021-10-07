Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,972 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Arvinas worth $23,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.