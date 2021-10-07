Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $169.77 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.48 or 0.00111952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000052 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002510 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

