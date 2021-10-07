Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 3.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.37. 16,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,936,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.16.

Specifically, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion and a PE ratio of -59.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Asana by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Asana by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.