ASD (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00050342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00228162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00104107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

