Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ASBFY stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

