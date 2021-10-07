Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ASBFY stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.