Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 2.4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.59. 7,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,952,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several research firms recently commented on ASTR. Bank of America began coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

