Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $20.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

