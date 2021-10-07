Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.11.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $392.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,692. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $420.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

