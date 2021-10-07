Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Short Interest Down 16.5% in September

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AURCU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,270. Aurora Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.