AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 23,503 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoNation alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of AN stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.