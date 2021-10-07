Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.42

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 523743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,474,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

