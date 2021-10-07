AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

