Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVNW. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $35.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

