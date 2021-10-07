Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

RNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

RNA stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $842.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

