Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $54.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Avient by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Avient by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

