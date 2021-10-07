Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAR opened at $128.58 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $129.66. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

