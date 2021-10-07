Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $49.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

AVT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 5,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,216. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 67.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $1,592,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

