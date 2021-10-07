Axa S.A. Has $171.96 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 916,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $171,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 275.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $4,561,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 71.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $743,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $161.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

