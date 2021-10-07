Axa S.A. Has $328.38 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $328,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $266,424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Shares of UNH traded up $10.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.89. 69,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.85 and a 200-day moving average of $404.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

