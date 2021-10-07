Axa S.A. Sells 7,777 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $104,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 65.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 51.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $550.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

