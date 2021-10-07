Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248,435 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Axa S.A. owned 0.21% of ServiceNow worth $225,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,637,000 after buying an additional 45,072 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $16.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $645.40. 21,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $624.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 761.09, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.84.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

