Axe Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $211,334.02 and approximately $40,965.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.98 or 0.00582060 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

