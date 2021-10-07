Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,887,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXTG opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Axis Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.18.

Get Axis Technologies Group alerts:

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.