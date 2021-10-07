Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,887,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXTG opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Axis Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.18.
Axis Technologies Group Company Profile
