AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 69.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXTI traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,625. The firm has a market cap of $347.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

