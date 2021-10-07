Bailard Inc. Buys 10,608 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $364,127,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $92,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after buying an additional 1,069,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

ORCL opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

