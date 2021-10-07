Bailard Inc. Has $6.15 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 73.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 81,563 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 239,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $75.37 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

