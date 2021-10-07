Bailard Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190,977 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock opened at $176.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

