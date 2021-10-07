Bailard Inc. Sells 376 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.40. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

