Bailard Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325,247 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 187,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

