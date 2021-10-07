Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $346.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.