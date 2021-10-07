Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 28,759 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 121.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,025,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,506,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,044,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 124,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

