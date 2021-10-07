Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,449 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

