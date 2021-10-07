Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,739,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

JSMD opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $70.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

