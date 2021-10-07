Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 219.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $8,859,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.