Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $812,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

