Balancer Trading Up 11.4% This Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Balancer has a market cap of $153.80 million and $44.79 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $22.15 or 0.00040867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00224508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00103314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.