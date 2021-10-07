Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.58

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.58 and last traded at $150.95, with a volume of 88901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Balchem alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 12,980.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.