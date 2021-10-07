Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.