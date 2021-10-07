BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.80 Million

Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $116.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $118.10 million. BancFirst posted sales of $110.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $471.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.40 million to $477.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $441.40 million, with estimates ranging from $434.60 million to $448.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 63,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,251. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

