Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.45% of Kirby worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

