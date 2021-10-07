Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Boston Properties by 167.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

