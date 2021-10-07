Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

WHR opened at $201.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.03. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

