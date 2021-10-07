Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

