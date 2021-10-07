Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $127.44

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$127.44 and traded as high as C$128.62. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$128.47, with a volume of 1,144,924 shares trading hands.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$123.41. The company has a market cap of C$83.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5299995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Insiders have sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474 in the last ninety days.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

