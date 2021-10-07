Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 22,684 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $40,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $143.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

