Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.81 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 2,191.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Affirm worth $40,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $133.70 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

